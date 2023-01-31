COMMUNITYSCI-TECHWORLD

Canada leverages financial intelligence to stop illegal wildlife trade

NewsWire
0
0

Canada’s federal financial intelligence unit has published a new operational alert to assist businesses in better identifying and reporting financial transactions related to the laundering of proceeds of crime from illegal wildlife trade.

In a statement, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) said on Tuesday the alert, Laundering the Proceeds of Crime from Illegal Wildlife Trade, will facilitate the production of actionable financial intelligence in support of law enforcement investigations of this appalling and cruel crime in Canada and abroad, Xinhua news agency reported.

The alert is based on a strategic analysis of suspicious transaction reporting received by the FINTRAC and it is supported by credible and compelling domestic and international research, as well as information and input from Project Anton, a new international public-private partnership aimed at improving awareness and understanding of the global threat posed by illegal wildlife trade, and targeting the laundering of proceeds from this crime, the statement added.

Illegal wildlife trade as a major transnational organised crime generates billions, some have estimated nearly $20 billion, of criminal proceeds each year. In Canada, bears are killed for their bile, paws and other parts, which are then sold for a large profit domestically and internationally. Moose, wolves, reptiles and narwhals, among others, are also considered species at risk for the Canadian illegal wildlife market, according to the statement.

The illegal wildlife trade often involves fraud schemes, tax evasion and other serious crimes that facilitate the illicit enterprise. Organised crime groups involved in wildlife crime are often also involved in other domestic and internationally connected criminal activity such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, firearm trafficking and money laundering, the statement said.

20230201-034401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Toronto to host 50 school-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics every week this...

    Canada to send troops to Poland on humanitarian mission

    Canada’s exports drop 2.3% in Nov 2022

    Markham man arrested for posing as a police officer