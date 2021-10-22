The Canadian government has lifted its advisory against all non-essential international travel by Canadians outside the country which were in place since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The new advisories for each country have now reverted to the four levels that existed prior to the pandemic: exercise normal security precautions, exercise a high degree of caution, avoid non-essential travel and avoid all travel, Xinhua news agency reported.

The advisories, put back in place on Thursday, can be seen on the government’s Travel Advice and Advisory website. However, a blanket advisory against all cruise travel remains in place.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the government advised all Canadians, regardless of vaccination status, to avoid non-essential international travel.

As of Friday, Canada reported 926 new cases of the Covid-19, increasing the cumulative total to 1,694,095 cases, including 28,687 deaths, according to CTV.

As of October 21, 64,293,712 vaccine doses have been distributed in the country, 57,557,726 doses have been administered and at least 27,816,165 people have been fully vaccinated. That’s about 73.2 per cent of Canada’s population.

–IANS

int/pgh