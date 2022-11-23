A goal in 44th minute sealed Canada’s fate in the FIFA World Cup opening match at Qatar’s Al-Rayyan Stadium.

Michy Batshuayi scored the winning goal for Belgium who were expected to win the match.

However all’s not lost for Canada who managed to keep Belgium from widening the lead, but struggled to find the net. Canadian fans are still hoping for a win (or draw) against Croatia on Sunday to increase their team’s chances of making it to the next round!

We’re all still rooting for Canada who has made an appearance in the World Cup after nearly four decades!!!