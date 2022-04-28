COMMUNITY

Canada marks National Day of Mourning for workplace deaths and injuries

Sabrina
Marked annually in Canada on April 28, the National Day of Mourning is dedicated to remembering those who have lost their lives, suffered injury or illness on the job, or experienced a work-related tragedy.

“Today, on the National Day of Mourning, we remember and honour every Canadian worker who has been killed or injured in the workplace. Our thoughts are with all those who live with the pain of these tragedies every day,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

“One injury or death in the workplace is too many. To help prevent future tragedies from taking place, the Government of Canada works closely with employers, employees, unions, and other stakeholders and partners to educate and raise awareness about work-related dangers. We will continue to help keep Canadians safe in the workplace, and beyond,” the statement read.

Trudeau encouraged all Canadians to observe a minute of silence in tribute to the workers who have lost their lives or been injured on the job, while pledging to “honour them by continuing to make Canada a healthier and safer place to work and live.”

Flags across Peel Region (comprising of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon) were lowered to half-mast, and a moment of silence will was observed at 11:00 am to remember those who are injured, ill, and lost their lives at work.

