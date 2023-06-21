Today Canada marks National Indigenous Peoples Day.

All Canadians are encouraged to participate in activities in their communities today and through the month (June is National Indigenous History Month in Canada) to learn about the unique cultures, traditions and experiences of First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

“Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we celebrate the rich histories, traditions, and cultures of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis from coast to coast to coast. National Indigenous Peoples Day is celebrated on the summer solstice – the longest day of the year – which holds a special significance for Indigenous Peoples who have gathered on this day for centuries to welcome the arrival of warm weather with ceremonies, traditional practices, and displays of art,” Trudeau said in a statement. “We join Indigenous Peoples today in celebrating their achievements and their resilience.”

For generations, many Indigenous groups and communities have celebrated their culture and heritage on June 21 or around that time of year because of the significance of the summer solstice as the longest day of the year.

National Aboriginal Day, now National Indigenous Peoples Day, was announced in 1996 by then Governor General of Canada, Roméo LeBlanc, through the Proclamation Declaring June 21 of Each Year as National Aboriginal Day.

On June 21, 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement announcing the intention to rename this day National Indigenous Peoples Day.

“June 21 of every year is the day with the most light,” Trudeau said. “And today, on the day with the most light, we look ahead to a bright future – for Indigenous Peoples and for all Canadians. I encourage Canadians to learn more about Indigenous cultures, join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NIPD2023, join an Indigenous-led activity within your community, or explore Indigenous art at a local gallery. Let us continue to build a stronger Canada for everyone.”

Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) proclaimed the Day, following the City’s annual Sunrise Ceremony at Nathan Phillips Square, which honours Indigenous traditions and culture.

“It is a privilege to once again celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day this year and come together with members of the Indigenous community to participate in the Sunrise Ceremony,” said McKelvie. “Today and throughout the month of June, we honour the histories and traditions of all Indigenous Peoples, their rich and distinct cultures and their beautiful languages. As we continue the important work towards advancing truth, justice and reconciliation, as outlined in the City’s first Reconciliation Action Plan, my hope is that this ceremony will inspire Torontonians to learn and reflect on the diversity, traditions and valuable contributions of Indigenous communities and guide their personal journeys towards reconciliation.”

This year, Elder Garry Sault from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation led the Sunrise Ceremony, with the sacred fire managed by Fire Keeper Geoff Daybutch. The ceremony also featured teachings by Grandmother Kim Wheatley. The proceedings included a pipe ceremony, smudging using the sacred medicines, songs and blessings, teachings and the sharing of water and strawberries.

Following the Sacred Ceremony, Deputy Mayor McKelvie presented the National Indigenous Peoples Day proclamation to Cynthia Bell, Executive Director of the Eshkiniigjik Naandwechigegamig, Aabiish Gaa Binjibaaying (ENAGB) Indigenous Youth Agency.

The ceremony concluded with an Indigenous feast. Indigenous leaders and officials in attendance included Chief R. Stacey Laforme of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and Ontario’s Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is part of the Celebrate Canada program, which also includes Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27 and Canada Day on July 1.