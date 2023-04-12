Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced today that Canada has welcomed over 30,000 Afghan refugees since August 2021 and plans to resettle at least 10,000 more by the end of the year.

“I am proud to mark a significant milestone today in Canada’s long-standing humanitarian tradition by welcoming over 30,000 vulnerable Afghans to their new home,” Fraser said. “This is an ambitious achievement as we work towards our goal of resettling at least 40,000 Afghans by the end of 2023.”

The latest newcomers arrived in Toronto on a charter flight from Pakistan and include Afghans who supported Canada’s mission in Afghanistan, family members of former Afghan interpreters, and privately sponsored refugees arriving through the humanitarian stream.

Today’s new arrivals will settle in communities across the country, including Toronto and London in Ontario as well as Surrey (BC).

“Although the Afghanistan resettlement effort is one of the largest and most difficult in Canada’s history, we remain committed to maximizing every opportunity to support these vulnerable Afghans in their transition to a better life in Canada. This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of governments, stakeholders and NGOs, and underscores our belief that welcoming refugees is an integral part of who we are,” Fraser added.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) thanked its international partners including the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan for helping so many Afghans find safety in Canada. However the department says many Afghans continue to face great risks in attempting to leave Afghanistan or are simply unable to make the journey without assistance. Significant challenges remain, as there is no Canadian diplomatic or military presence in Afghanistan, according to IRCC.

“We are navigating a constantly evolving situation in Afghanistan, where movement continues to be very difficult and dangerous,” IRCC stated.

Canada was one of the first countries to launch a special humanitarian resettlement program for vulnerable Afghans.

Government-assisted refugees become permanent residents upon arrival in Canada. They receive at least 12 months of income support under the Resettlement Assistance Program and will have access to settlement services, including language training and the Interim Federal Health Program for medical coverage.