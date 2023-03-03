To boost immigration application processing capacity, Ottawa is opening a new centre within the Canadian Embassy in Manila that will be supported by 37 new employees.

Mississauga-Streetsville MP Rechie Valdez made the announcement today on behalf of Immigration Minister Honourable Sean Fraser.

“Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy is crucial in addressing the impact of the region on Canadians, including the Filipino community. The opening of the new application processing centre in Manila is a strategic investment that will benefit Filipinos by providing more efficient processing of visas,” Valdez said in a media statement. “By expanding our presence overseas, we are committed to facilitating the immigration process for those who want to visit, study, work, or immigrate permanently to Canada.”

Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) says the added capacity is part of Canada’s ongoing efforts to accommodate the high volume of visa applications from around the world, and will support ongoing efforts to also improve client service and help achieve Canada’s planned increases to immigration levels.

“Canada is set to welcome a record number of newcomers in the years ahead to fuel our economic growth,” added Minister Fraser. This will give us an advantage in the global race for talent, and support key sectors and industries. Today’s announcement to open a new centre supported by 37 new employees in the Philippines is another example of Canada’s work to boost immigration processing, as we continue to promote greater diversity among those looking to visit, study, work and live in Canada.”

Canada’s Immigration Levels Plan has set targets of 465,000 permanent residents in 2023, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025.

As part of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, the federal government is investing $74.6 million over 5 years, and $15.7 million ongoing, to boost the department’s application processing capacity both domestically and in the Indo-Pacific region.

IRCC has visa offices in more than 50 locations in Canadian embassies, high commissions, and consulates around the world.