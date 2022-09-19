Canada is paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a substantial donation to a scholars program that bears her name.

“The Queen’s legacy of service and steadfast leadership will live on in the countless lives that she touched and as an inspiration to us all,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Her example inspired many young Canadians to dedicate their lives to service, give back to their communities, and become the leaders of today and tomorrow. I join Canadians in thanking Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for over 70 years of selfless service and honouring her extraordinary life marked by grace, dignity, and an unwavering sense of duty.”

To honour Her Majesty’s lifelong commitment to duty and service, Trudeau announced that Canada will donate $20 million to the Queen Elizabeth Scholars (QES) program, which provides funding for university exchange projects that give Canadian students the opportunity to study abroad and attract top talent and international research leaders to Canada. This gift will ensure the program’s continued operation into the future.

In London to attend the late Sovereign’s State Funeral, Trudeau also received an audience with His Majesty King Charles III, where he personally extended condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of Canadians and affirmed the Government of Canada’s loyalty as he commenced his reign.

The Prime Minister then attended the State Funeral service at Westminster Abbey and the committal ceremony for the interment of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. He was accompanied by his wife Sophie and Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and her husband Whit Fraser.

Canada was the Commonwealth country most often visited by Her Majesty, with 22 official visits as Queen. Her last visit to the country was in 2010.

The QES program is a project-based scholarship program. In response to QES calls for proposals, Canadian universities submit project proposals that include inbound and outbound scholarship opportunities in various fields and disciplines. Universities with winning projects are responsible for the recruitment of scholars (Canadian outbound or International inbound) based on their area of focus, the partner organizations and partner countries.

Approximately 80% of participants are Canadians traveling abroad and 20% are from other countries coming to Canada through the QES program, for stays ranging between three months and three years.

The QES program has awarded more than 2,200 scholarships since its inauguration in 2012.