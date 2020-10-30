Canada plans to admit more than 400,000 immigrants per year

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship recently tabled the 2021‒2023 Immigration Levels Plan which sets out a path for responsible increases to immigration targets to help the Canadian economy recover from COVID-19, drive future growth and create jobs for the middle-class.

“Immigration is essential to getting us through the pandemic, but also to our short-term economic recovery and our long-term economic growth. Canadians have seen how newcomers are playing an outsized role in our hospitals and care homes, and helping us to keep food on the table,” said Mendicino. “As we look to recovery, newcomers create jobs not just by giving our businesses the skills they need to thrive, but also by starting businesses themselves. Our plan will help to address some of our most acute labour shortages and to grow our population to keep Canada competitive on the world stage.”

The levels plan is a projection of how many permanent residents will be admitted to Canada, setting targets and ranges for overall admissions, as well as for each immigration category.

Although Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) continued to accept and process applications throughout the pandemic, the global travel restrictions and capacity constraints led to a shortfall in admissions over the last several months, the government said.

To compensate for the shortfall and ensure Canada has the workers it needs to fill crucial labour market gaps and remain competitive on the world stage, the 2021 to 2023 levels plan aims to continue welcoming immigrants at a rate of about 1% of the population of Canada, including 401,000 permanent residents in 2021, 411,000 in 2022 and 421,000 in 2023. The previous plan set targets of 351,000 in 2021 and 361,000 in 2022.

This multi-year plan also recognizes the importance of family reunification and Canada’s global commitment to protecting those most at risk through refugee resettlement, officials added.

Highlights of the plan include:

An increase in admissions over the 3 years of the plan to make up the shortfall in 2020

A focus on economic growth, with about 60% of admissions to come from the Economic Class

Additional points for French-speaking candidates under Express Entry, to promote the growth of Francophone communities outside of Quebec

A commitment to admit up to 500 refugees over the next 2 years through the Economic Mobility Pathways Project, an innovative approach that helps qualified refugees apply for permanent residence through existing economic immigration pathways

A pathway to permanent residency for eligible asylum claimants who were working on the front lines of the pandemic between March 13 and August 14, 2020, providing direct care to patients in health-care institutions

The government says it will continue to focus on innovative and community-driven approaches to address diverse labour and demographic needs across the country through immigration. It also renewed its commitment to capacity-building and digital transformation in Canada’s immigration system, to support operations and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on the processing of applications.