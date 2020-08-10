Canada Post tackles parcel delays due to COVID-19

During the lockdown in April and May, Canada Post reported that the volume of mail had dropped significantly, however, the volumes of parcels were at “Christmas-level” volumes. The surge was a result of Canadians staying home during the pandemic and turning to online retailers for everyday essentials that would usually be picked up on a grocery run.

All through the lockdown, people began expanding their online shopping to other, more unusual items.

In addition to the surge in volume, new safety protocols like social distancing within postal processing facilities led to further delays and substantial backlogs, well beyond expectations.

Coupled with the increase in local packages, international parcels — especially those coming from China — were delayed due to flights being grounded. China Post sent their items by ship, which took considerably longer.

In order to keep up with the influx and changes due to COVID-19, the agency implemented many of the measures they usually use only during the December holiday season, but with added safety restrictions.

Temporary employees, who are usually hired when seasonal relief is needed, were brought in and trained in safety protocols to ensure round-the-clock processing stayed on track. Deliveries continue to be made on weekends as well.

For now delivery guarantees are still suspended, however, Canada Post has managed to catch up to some degree and parcel delays have now been significantly reduced to just a few days.

The agency also worked with customers who use Canada Post for their businesses to better manage the sudden growth of parcels from them as well — to the tune of a 400 to 500 per cent increase from some.

As stores reopen the number of people who relied solely on online shopping is decreasing and in turn this gives Canada Post a much-needed opportunity to catch up on their deliveries.

It is a matter of time before things get back to normal.