The Canadian federal government announced new green standards for major government suppliers to reach the country’s Net-Zero commitments.

As of April 1, those suppliers will be compelled to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and set reduction targets, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement issued by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat as saying.

The new Treasury Board Standard on the Disclosure of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions and the Setting of Reduction Targets outlined that federal government procurements over C$25 million ($20 million) should incent suppliers to disclose their GHG emissions and set reduction targets.

Additionally, the new Treasury Board Standard on Embodied Carbon in Construction will require the reporting and reduction of the embodied carbon footprint of all new major government construction projects initially starting with concrete, the statement said.

Specifically, these projects must use lower carbon concrete, where available, so that the total GHG emissions associated with the project’s concrete is at least 10 percent less than the regional average for concrete, it added.

