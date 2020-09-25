Canada signs deal for potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new agreement with AstraZeneca to procure up to 20 million doses of its COVID‑19 vaccine candidate today. With these agreements in place, the government has now secured access for Canadians to six leading vaccine candidates.

AstraZeneca, which will supply up to 20 million doses of its viral vector vaccine candidate AZD1222.

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline, which will supply up to 72 million of doses of their protein subunit vaccine candidate.

Johnson & Johnson, which will supply up to 38 million doses of its viral vector vaccine candidate Ad26.COV2.S.

Novavax, which will supply up to 76 million doses of its protein subunit vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.

Pfizer, which will supply a minimum of 20 million doses of its mRNA vaccine candidate, BNT162. The government is negotiating with the company to expand the agreement to include options for obtaining additional doses.

Moderna, which will supply up to 56 million doses of its mRNA vaccine candidate mRNA-1273.

“The best way to end this pandemic, and to keep Canadians healthy, is with a safe and effective vaccine,” Trudeau said in a press statement. By investing in multiple vaccine candidates and ensuring that we can distribute one quickly from coast to coast to coast, we are taking the necessary steps to put Canadians on the path to recovery from COVID-19.”

Currently, no vaccines have been approved to prevent COVID-19 in Canada. Many vaccines are in clinical trials or under development. Once additional studies have been completed, Health Canada will review the evidence of safety, efficacy, and manufacturing quality for each vaccine to determine whether individual vaccines will be approved for use in Canada, before they are made available to Canadians.

The Prime Minister also announced Canada’s participation in the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility, a global procurement mechanism that will help deliver fair, equitable, and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Canada is committing approximately $220 million to the Facility to procure up to 15 million vaccine doses for Canadians. An additional $220 million will be channeled through the COVAX Advance Market Commitment to purchase doses for low- and middle-income countries, because we cannot beat this virus in Canada unless we end it everywhere. By joining this initiative, Canada is helping to develop and deploy safe, effective, and accessible COVID-19 vaccines, the federal government said.

Full payments to drug companies are contingent on the vaccines passing clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval. All contracts the Government of Canada signs with vaccine developers contain off-ramps and exit provisions, should they be required.