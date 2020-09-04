Canada signs deals for 4 potential COVID-19 vaccines

The federal government has signed agreements with two more American suppliers to reserve millions of doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccines for Canadians.

Deals are now in place for Canada to get access to vaccines being tested by both Johnson & Johnson and Novavax. Earlier this month Ottawa signed similar deals with Pfizer and Moderna.

“Their most recent vaccine tests show promising results,” said PM Trudeau. “That’s why we’re making sure that if one of these potential vaccines is successful, Canada and Canadians will have access to the doses they need.”

The vaccines are still in either Phase 2 or 3 clinical trials and won’t be purchased unless they are deemed safe and effective by Health Canada.

Some vaccines will require more than one dose to be effective.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced new deals with Maryland-based biotech company Novavax for Canada to buy as many as 76 million doses of its experimental vaccine candidate, and up to 38 million doses of the vaccine in development by Johnson & Johnson’s pharmaceutical company Janssen Inc. Deals signed earlier this month would see Canada access up to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s candidate and up to 56 million doses of Moderna’s version.

A fifth deal with AstraZeneca is almost complete, Anand said, and deals with other companies could also follow.

The Novavax vaccine is in Phase 2 clinical trials in the United States and Australia right now. The earliest date that the vaccine might be ready for widespread use is next spring.

A Phase 1 and 2 trial of Johnson & Johnson vaccine is underway in the U.S. and Belgium.

The government says some of the doses of whatever vaccine is approved may be produced at a new biomanufacturing facility at the Human Health Therapeutics Research Centre in Montreal. The new facility is intended to produce up to two million doses of vaccine a month by the end of next summer.

The next challenge will be getting Canadians to get vaccinated in large numbers, that is key to developing the kind of immunity required to get COVID-19 under control.