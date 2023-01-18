Canada will donate 200 Senator Armoured Personnel Carriers to Ukraine as a new package of military assistance, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced.

According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry on Wednesday, Anand made the announcement during her visit to Kiev and these vehicles, which are being purchased from Roshel, a Canadian company based in Ontario, are valued at more than 90 million Canadian dollars ($72 million), Xinhua news agency reported.

The armoured personnel carriers, which are easily maneuverable and adaptable, are security task vehicles and offer state-of-the-art, best-in-class technology, and weapons can easily be mounted on them. The vehicles allow for the safe transport of personnel and equipment, and medical evacuations, the statement said.

Canada’s military assistance committed to Ukraine since February 2022 includes a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System with associated munitions, 39 armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, M777 Howitzers and associated ammunition, according to the statement.

Nearly 230 Canadian Armed Forces personnel are currently deployed on Operation UNIFIER, Canada’s training mission for Ukrainian personnel, which has trained more than 35,000 Ukrainian security forces personnel since its launch in 2015, the statement added.

