Canada is entering into the finalisation phase to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets from the US government and Lockheed Martin, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced.

The fleet will enhance Canada’s Arctic sovereignty, better defend North America and make their NATO and NORAD obligations be met well into the future, Xinhua news agency quoted Anand as saying at a press conference.

The fighter jet deal represents the most significant investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in more than 30 years, according to a statement issued by Public Services and Procurement Canada.

According to the statement, Canada will work toward the delivery of aircraft as early as 2025.

Canada has been preparing for the two main operating bases for the fighter aircraft, 4 Wing Cold Lake and 3 Wing Bagotville, by awarding two contracts to undertake infrastructure upgrades to support the delivery of these future fighters, it said, adding that this infrastructure will support the long-term maintenance and operation of these new aircraft.

Since 1997, Canada has been investing in the Joint Strike Fighter Program, which has provided Canadian industry with the opportunity to become a part of the F-35 supply chain, and which provides for guaranteed access to the F-35.

The Joint Strike Fighter Program is the largest fighter aircraft program internationally, and Canada is one of eight original countries, along with the US, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Australia.

