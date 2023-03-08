COMMUNITYWORLD

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly have announced new support for Ukraine to help address its critical energy and security needs.

According to a new release from the Foreign Ministry, Canada will be donating seven electrical transformers to help repair Ukraine’s power grid. These transformers, delivered via the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, will enable Ukrainians to power their homes and use the most basic appliances, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, Canada is announcing an additional 3 million Canadian dollars ($2.4 million) in funding to support mine action in Ukraine, the release said.

This funding will bolster important recovery and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, and it complements the more than 32 million Canadian dollars ($25.6 million) in funding that Canada is already providing to support mine action in the country, the release added.

In 2022, Canada committed over 5 billion Canadian dollars ($4 billion) in funding for direct financial, military, humanitarian and immigration assistance to Ukraine.

