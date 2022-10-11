Around 15,000 individuals or families will be allowed bring their parents or grandparents to live with them in Canada.

Brampton South MP Sonia Sidhu made the announcement on behalf of Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, alongside her Brampton Centre counterpart MP Shafqat Ali, the day after Thanksgiving.

“Family reunification is important to Canadians and plays a key role in our immigration system. We recognize that reuniting parents and grandparents with their families in Canada provides immense contributions to our communities. Parents, their children and their grandchildren want to be together,” Sidhu said. “Today’s announcement will help reunite more families in Canada and is an important step in the right direction.”

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will accept up to 15,000 complete applications for sponsorship under the Parents and Grandparents Program this year. Invitations will be sent to 23,100 interested potential sponsors over the course of two weeks.

Due to the number of interest to sponsor forms remaining in the pool of submissions from 2020, IRCC will send invitations to apply to randomly selected potential sponsors from that pool instead of opening a new interest to sponsor form. This is the same approach taken for the 2021 intake. Anyone who submitted an interest to sponsor form in 2020, but who did not receive an invitation to apply in January 2021 or September 2021, is encouraged to check the email account they provided when they submitted their interest.

As with last year, those invited to apply as part of this process will use the new Permanent Residence Portal or the Representative Permanent Residence Portal, which allows applications to be submitted electronically. This is aimed at speeding up and simplifying the application process.

Recognizing that many potential sponsors may have experienced financial difficulties in recent years because of the pandemic, IRCC will once again use a lower income requirement for the sponsorship of parents and grandparents. For the 2020 and 2021 tax years, the income requirement for sponsors will be the minimum necessary income, instead of the minimum necessary income plus 30%, and regular Employment Insurance benefits and temporary COVID-19 benefits (such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefit) will be allowed to be included toward the sponsor’s income. These measures will ensure that sponsors and applicants are not unfairly penalized for a temporary loss of a sponsor’s income during the pandemic.

Officials said those who wish to reunite with their parents and grandparents in Canada, but who are not invited this year, may consider having their parents or grandparents apply for a super visa, a multiple-entry visa that is valid for 10 years. Enhancements to the super visa, implemented in the summer of 2022, allow super visa holders to stay in Canada for up to 5 years at a time, with the option to extend their visit by up to 2 years at a time without leaving the country. These changes make it easier for Canadian citizens and permanent residents to reunite with their parents and grandparents in Canada for longer periods of time.