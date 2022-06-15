COMMUNITYWORLD

Canada to provide further military aid for Ukraine

NewsWire
0
1

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand has announced that Canada will provide Ukraine with 10 replacement barrels to enable the sustainment of M777 howitzer artillery guns.

In a news release, the defence minister said this military aid, valued at approximately 9 million Canadian dollars ($7.2 million), complements Canada’s previous donation of M777 howitzers, over 20,000 rounds of compatible artillery ammunition, and the Canadian Armed Forces’ training of Ukrainian Forces in the use of this equipment.

Anand made the announcement during her participation in the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting after discussing with Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov during a bilateral meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the news release, this military assistance expands on the military aid that Canada has pledged to Ukraine since February 2022, which includes the contribution of M777s from Canadian Armed Forces stocks and commitment to financing over 20,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition sourced from the US.

The purchase of 10 immediately-available replacement barrels will ensure that the M777 howitzers maintain their distance range and accuracy, as worn barrels require regular replacement, the release said.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed 274 million Canadian dollars ($219 million) in military assistance to Ukraine.

20220616-033603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian media calls out Jagmeet Singh’s denunciation of truckers strike, support...

    New Markham long-term care home to have 192 beds

    Toronto requests modified Grey Zone to open additional businesses and amenities

    New Canada Greener Homes Grant offers homeowners up to $5,000 for...