COMMUNITY

Canada to reduce work experience PR requirement for caregivers

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
1

Canada is reducing the amount of work experience required for caregivers to qualify for permanent residence from 24 to 12 months.

In addition, some spaces under the existing caregiver pathways have been reserved for caregivers who already have work experience in Canada from a previous work permit so that they are able to apply for permanent residence.

The change will be effective as of April 30 and will be retrospective for caregivers who have already applied.

MPs Salma Zahid and Rechie Valdez made the announcement in Scarborough today on behalf Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

By reducing the amount of work experience required in Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) also intends to improve processing and applications, officials said. This update is expected to benefit around 90% of applications currently in processing, an advantage for both the caregivers who are just starting out and those who have been providing care in Canada already.

“Caregivers are an important option for families in Canada and have played an instrumental role in the lives of many growing children, aging parents, and those who need additional specialized care,” Fraser said in a written statement. “By reducing the work experience required in Canada to one year, more caregivers and their families will become eligible to transition to permanent residence sooner, meaning that they can settle down and start the next chapter of their lives here in Canada.”

“The decreased work experience requirement and reserved pathways to permanent residence recognize the sacrifices that caregivers make and the value of their work to Canadian society,” Scarborough Centre MP Salma Zahid added.

Work is also underway on the future of caregiver programming to plan for what comes next after the pilots conclude in June 2024.

“It is our responsibility to support caregivers in Canada,” noted Mississauga-Streetsville MP Rechie Valdez.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada confirms 1,444 monkeypox cases

    Northeast Oakville to get new elementary school

    Road testing to resume with expanded service hours in high-demand areas

    New poll shows majority of Canadians want protesters to “go home”