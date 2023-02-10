Canada is reducing the amount of work experience required for caregivers to qualify for permanent residence from 24 to 12 months.

In addition, some spaces under the existing caregiver pathways have been reserved for caregivers who already have work experience in Canada from a previous work permit so that they are able to apply for permanent residence.

The change will be effective as of April 30 and will be retrospective for caregivers who have already applied.

MPs Salma Zahid and Rechie Valdez made the announcement in Scarborough today on behalf Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

By reducing the amount of work experience required in Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) also intends to improve processing and applications, officials said. This update is expected to benefit around 90% of applications currently in processing, an advantage for both the caregivers who are just starting out and those who have been providing care in Canada already.

“Caregivers are an important option for families in Canada and have played an instrumental role in the lives of many growing children, aging parents, and those who need additional specialized care,” Fraser said in a written statement. “By reducing the work experience required in Canada to one year, more caregivers and their families will become eligible to transition to permanent residence sooner, meaning that they can settle down and start the next chapter of their lives here in Canada.”

“The decreased work experience requirement and reserved pathways to permanent residence recognize the sacrifices that caregivers make and the value of their work to Canadian society,” Scarborough Centre MP Salma Zahid added.

Work is also underway on the future of caregiver programming to plan for what comes next after the pilots conclude in June 2024.

“It is our responsibility to support caregivers in Canada,” noted Mississauga-Streetsville MP Rechie Valdez.