Canada to send 4 tanks to Ukraine: Report

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand is set to announce that his country will be sending four battle tanks to Ukraine.

In addition to the initial four Leopard 2 tanks, Canada is considering sending more tanks at a later date, CTV News reported, citing government sources.

The Canadian Armed Forces currently has 82 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks, but they are in various states of serviceability, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

On Wednesday, Germany and the US announced they would be organising the shipment of dozens of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

20230127-010602

