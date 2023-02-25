COMMUNITYWORLD

Canada to send four more battle tanks to Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will donate four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support Ukraine.

Trudeau said on Friday that Canada will also donate an armoured recovery vehicle and over 5,000 rounds of ammunition, and impose new sanctions on nearly 200 more individuals and entities including members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and ministers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a contribution of more than 32 million Canadian dollars ($25.6 million) to Ukraine for demining and other efforts to address conflict-related sexual violence and counter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

In January, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said the country would send four battle tanks to Ukraine. The Canadian Armed Forces currently has 82 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over 5 billion Canadian dollars ($4 billion) in multifaceted support to Ukraine.

According to a new poll conducted by Ipsos, 48 per cent Canadians agreed that Canada can’t afford to give financial support to Ukraine.

Canadians’ interest in the conflict and support for Ukraine may be starting to wane as the war drags on. Canadians appear to be turning inwards more as they experience increased economic hardship, said Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Global Public Affairs.

20230225-070803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Automated cameras helped reduce speeding in Toronto

    Halton police charge quarantine screening officer with sexual assault and extortion

    Mahatma Gandhi statue at Richmond Hill’s Vishnu Mandir sprayed with hate-motivated...

    Former Brampton East MP Raj Grewal goes to trial in October