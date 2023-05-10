Canada’s passport has a new design and enhanced security features which are similar to Canadian driving licences. The current version was released a decade ago in 2013.

The new passport was unveiled by Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould on Wednesday morning. It has been redesigned from cover to cover with state-of-the-art security features, according to officials.

“The new Canadian passport is more than a travel document; it is a representation of our national identity and values. It is a reminder of the beauty and diversity of Canada, and it reflects the country’s commitment to welcoming people from all around the world,” said Minister Fraser

Enhanced security features designed to protect the passport holder’s identity include a polycarbonate data page, a technology similar to Canadian driver’s licences. The electronic passport chip has also been embedded in a transparent window on page one to better detect tampering attempts.

“Personal information will now be laser engraved instead of being printed with ink, making the data page more durable and resistant to tampering and counterfeiting,” an IRCC news release added. Other features include a Kinegram over the main photo, a custom see-through window with a secondary image of the passport holder, a variable laser image, and a temperature sensitive ink feature.

The new passport celebrates Canada’s heritage and identity with iconic images of the country’s natural beauty throughout the four seasons. It also includes a new cover design with an outline of a maple leaf—the first significant change in decades.

Canada is among the first in the Commonwealth to introduce a travel document series with reference to King Charles III. However, the new passport contains the former Coat of Arms. This is because design and manufacturing of the new passport is a multi-year process that began well before the new Coat of Arms was approved by the King this April.

The new passport will start rolling out later this summer. Until then, the current passport remains secure and reliable, so Canadians with valid passports will only need to renew them when they are getting close to their normal renewal date. More details regarding the roll-out will be provided at a later date.

There is more good news! Starting later this fall, Canadians will be able to renew their passport, pay their fees, and upload their photograph securely and conveniently online.

“The Canadian passport is a fundamental document of citizenship, recognized around the world,” noted Minister Gould. The Government is committed to ensuring passport services are quick, efficient and modern. We are working hard to give Canadians a seamless experience, from the moment they apply until the moment the passport arrives in their hands.”

On March 21, the new online Passport Application Status Checker was launched, allowing Canadians to check the status of their passport application online.

As of April 2023, The Passport Index ranks the Canadian passport fourth globally, offering holders visa-free access or visa on arrival to over 170 countries.