Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced Tuesday that Canada set a new record of admitting 431,645 new permanent residents in 2022, surpassing its previous record set in 2021. Prior to that, the last time the country welcomed such a large numbers of newcomers was in 1913.

“Today marks an important milestone for Canada, setting a new record for newcomers welcomed in a single year. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of our country and its people. Newcomers play an essential role in filling labour shortages, bringing new perspectives and talents to our communities, and enriching our society as a whole,” Fraser said. “I am excited to see what the future holds and look forward to another historic year in 2023 as we continue to welcome newcomers.”

The number of permanent residents Canada welcomes each year is based on the annual Immigration Levels Plan that is tabled in Parliament. The 2022-2024 Immigration Levels Plan was tabled on February 14, 2022 and the 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan was tabled on November 1, 2022.

Immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada’s labour force growth. Roughly 75% of Canada’s population growth comes from immigration, mostly in the economic category. By 2036, immigrants will represent up to 30% of Canada’s population, compared with 20.7% in 2011.

Canada’s aging population means that the worker-to-retiree ratio is expected to shift from 7 to 1 50 years ago to 2 to 1 by 2035.

During the 2021 Census, nearly 1 in 4 people counted were or had been a landed immigrant or permanent resident in Canada, the highest proportion since Confederation and the largest proportion among G7 countries.

Just over 1.3 million new immigrants settled permanently in Canada from 2016 to 2021, the highest number of recent immigrants recorded in a Canadian census.

Immigrants account for 36% of physicians, 33% business owners with paid staff, and 41% of engineers.

In the Fall Economic Statement, the Liberal government committed an additional $50 million in 2022-23 for IRCC, to address ongoing application backlogs, speed up processing, and allow skilled newcomers to fill critical labour gaps faster.