A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a Mississauga man in connection with a double homicide in the Vaughan last Saturday.

York police were called to the ATL Lounge at 2220 Highway 7 West, Vaughan for a report of a shooting at around 3:30 a.m. on July 23. When officers arrived on scene, they located three victims with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims succumbed to their injuries. They were identified as Tosin Amos-Arowoshgbe, 25 and Chibueze Momah, 22. The third victim, a 20-year-old female, was transported to hospital and is currently in stable condition, police said in a statement.

The two deceased victims were employed as security guards for ATL Lounge and the female victim was a patron inside. An altercation took place in the lounge that led to the shooting. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving, according to investigators.

Kensworth Alton Francis, 27, believed to be originally from the Bahamas, faces First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder charges.

He is described as being Black, thin build, wearing a white and a black shirt.

If seen, do not approach him, call police immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators are looking for any cell phone video or photographs from inside or outside the establishment or video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area or on the roadways. Evidence can be uploaded directly to investigators at the following link: https://yrp.ca.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/22-234830

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.