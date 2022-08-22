A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a male suspected of shooting a Brampton man, who later died in hospital of his injuries, in a Toronto nightclub.

Police officers who responded to reports of gunfire at a nightclub on King Street West on Sunday, July 17 at around 3:33 a.m., located two people who had been shot inside. Pardeep Brar, 26, who was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, died later. The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released, police said in a statement.

Abdirahman Jimale, 26 of Toronto, is wanted for first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault

He is considered armed, violent and dangerous. If located, do not approach, just call 9-1-1 immediately, said police.

An image of Abdirahman Jimale is below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

The nightclub’s liquor licence was suspended by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario following the fatal shooting.

The nightclub breached a condition that required “that every entrance to the premises during operating hours is staffed with at least one security person equipped with a metal detector and that the device is used on every person entering the facility, with no exception” under the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA), the commission said in a statement.