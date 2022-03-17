COMMUNITY

Canada-wide warrant issued for driver who fatally struck a Brampton woman, police say Pawan Malik has left the country

By CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
25

Peel police issued Canada Wide Warrant for a Brampton driver who fatally struck a woman in Mississauga.  

On Sunday, February 20, Kavita Chodhary was walking along Derry Road East and began to cross the road at Cattrick Street when she was struck by a dark coloured vehicle. Police said the driver fled the scene and did not stop to render any assistance to the 24-year-old victim. 

Investigators have since located and seized the vehicle involved, a black 2009 Honda Accord. 

The man alleged to have committed this offence has been identified as 19-year-old Pawan Malik of Brampton. A warrant for his arrest has been issued for ‘Failure to Stop After Accident Resulting in Death’.

Police have confirmed that Mr. Malik fled the country soon after the incident.  When he is located, the Crown intends to seek his extradition so that he may be prosecuted for the alleged offences. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call investigators at the Major Collision  Bureau (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.