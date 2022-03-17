Peel police issued Canada Wide Warrant for a Brampton driver who fatally struck a woman in Mississauga.

On Sunday, February 20, Kavita Chodhary was walking along Derry Road East and began to cross the road at Cattrick Street when she was struck by a dark coloured vehicle. Police said the driver fled the scene and did not stop to render any assistance to the 24-year-old victim.

Investigators have since located and seized the vehicle involved, a black 2009 Honda Accord.

The man alleged to have committed this offence has been identified as 19-year-old Pawan Malik of Brampton. A warrant for his arrest has been issued for ‘Failure to Stop After Accident Resulting in Death’.

Police have confirmed that Mr. Malik fled the country soon after the incident. When he is located, the Crown intends to seek his extradition so that he may be prosecuted for the alleged offences.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call investigators at the Major Collision Bureau (905) 453-2121, ext. 3710. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.