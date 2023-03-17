Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Bureau have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man who projected fireworks at three Peel Regional Police divisions last weekend.

Police said that on Sunday, March 12, just after 10:00 p.m., the suspect Darbara Mann, a 50-year-old man of no fixed address, allegedly attended three Peel Regional Police divisions located in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Erin Mills Parkway, and Dundas Street in Mississauga and Hurontario Street and County Court Boulevard in Brampton and projected fireworks in the direction of each division.

A few days later, on Thursday, March 16, just after midnight, Mann, allegedly contacted three Peel Regional Police divisions located in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive in Brampton, Erin Mills Parkway, and Dundas Street in Mississauga and Hurontario Street and County Court Boulevard in Brampton and uttered threats.

Mann is wanted for three counts of Mischief, one count of Flight from Police, and three counts of Uttering Threats in connection with these incidents.

He is believed to be driving a 2017 black Ford Explorer with a push bar on the front and a Saskatchewan license plate 612 MVS.

Suspect vehicle

Investigators are urging Darbara Mann to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to the police.

Anyone with information on this investigation, or information on the whereabouts of the suspect, is asked to call investigators in the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).