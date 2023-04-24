COMMUNITY

Canada-wide warrant issued in connection with Mississauga homicide

Peel police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant in relation to a shooting in Mississauga that led to the death of 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur last December.

On Saturday, December 3, at around 10:39 p.m., police received information that a woman had been shot in the area of Britannia Road and Creditview Road in Mississauga. Life saving measures were attempted, however Kaur succumbed to her injuries.

Police said that the Homicide Bureau has identified the person responsible for this fatal shooting, and a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old Dharam Singh Dhaliwal for First Degree Murder.

Dhaliwal intentionally went missing in September 2022 but investigation has revealed that this was part of a plan in the murder of Pawanpreet Kaur, according to police.

He described as a South Asian male, 5’8”, 170 lbs with a tattoo on his left hand. Dhaliwal is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police warned. The public is advised to contact police immediately if he is seen.

Meanwhile police are urging Dhaliwal to seek legal counsel and turn himself in. Anyone found assisting or harbouring Dharam Singh Dhaliwal will be charged accordingly.

On April 18, two family members were arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick. Police said Pritpal Dhaliwal, a 25-year-old man and Amarjit Dhaliwal, a 50-year-old woman were charged with Accessory to Murder After the Fact.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dharam Dhaliwal or has any further information that may assist with this investigation, please contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.

