Team Canada for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will walk in the closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, knowing that they did their country proud and surpassed expectations for these unique Commonwealth Games. Canada achieved its goal of a top three ranking in total medals, amongst all nations and territories competing, Commonwealth Sport Canada said in a news release.

From July 28th to August 8th Team Canada competed at the XXII Commonwealth Games, winning 92 total medals, 26 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze medals. The team, comprised of 110 Olympians and Paralympians, won eight medals in para sports. 59 medals were won by women or mixed teams and 33 medals were won by men. Swimming as a sport contributed the most medals with 20, followed closely by wrestling with 12 medals won. Athletes from Ontario contributed to the most medals, followed closely by Quebec.

While celebrating the outstanding success, it is important to note the significant challenges the unified team overcame to realize accomplishments. Due to the global health pandemic and the significant challenges in planning a Games of this magnitude largely remotely, the decision was made by organizers, mid planning cycle, to move away from the single site athletes’ village in the Perry Barr area of Birmingham and instead implements a three ‘campus’ villages model at the University of Birmingham, the University of Warwick and the NEC Hotel Campus. A team spread across multiple cities and villages presented unprecedented challenges for the team as a whole.

Birmingham 2022 featured 19 sports and eight para-sports as part of its program with up to 4,500 athletes taking part. The Commonwealth Games are unique in that they are the only multi-sport event that feature equal standing for sport and para-sport events, and these 2022 Games showcased the largest para-sport program ever and more medal events for women (135) than men (133).

Team Canada for the 2022 Games included 268 athletes competing in 18 sports and five para sports. The team was supported by 135 coaches, managers and support staff. One of the hallmarks of Canada’s Commonwealth Games team is sending “nextgen” athletes alongside Canada’s top summer sport athletes. For the 2022 Games, accomplished Olympians and previous Commonwealth Games champions and medallists stood along first-time multi-sport games participants, but the entire team delivered at the highest level.

Team Canada 2022 result highlights include: