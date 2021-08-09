After winning 24 medals in Tokyo, Team Canada set a record for the nation at a non-boycotted Summer Olympics. The seven gold medals tied the amount earned by Canada in the 1992 Barcelona games.

We’ve highlighted some of our most memorable moments which we hope are the first of many for Canada.

Swimmer Maggie Mac Neil, a first-time Olympian, deserves special mention as she brought home the first gold medal for Canada. She completed her Olympic journey with a gold, silver, and bronze medal to her name.

Damian Warner became the best athlete in the world after taking the top spot gold in the decathlon event. He finished the 10 events with an Olympic record of 9,018 points, becoming the first Canadian to ever win the decathlon since it was introduced to the Games in 1912.

Warner is now a two-time medalist at the Olympics, as he also won bronze at Rio 2016.

Sprinter Andre De Grasse set another national record when he won gold in Tokyo. It was the first time in 93 years that a Canadian has sprinted to gold in the men’s 200 metres. Percy Williams did it in 1928 at the Games in Amsterdam. It’s only the third time in the history of the Olympics a Canadian has captured the gold medal in the event. De Grasse dashed to a time of 19.62 seconds to stand at the top of the podium.

It was also the first time since 1928, two Canadian men were running in the 200m final. Aaron Brown, from Toronto, finished sixth.

Equally sweet was Canada’s gold medal in women’s hockey. After defeating the United States in the semi-finals, Canada advanced to its first-ever Olympic hockey finals. In a nail-biting penalty shootout, our women’s hockey team clinched gold with a 3-2 win over Sweden.

Athlete Penny Oleksiak broke a national record when she won her seventh career Olympic medal. She eclipsed Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen who had earned six medals each.

On Day 3, Jessica Klimkait became the first Canadian woman to medal in Olympic judo, capturing bronze in the 57-kilogram division.

Our Canadian ladies also beat Mexico 3-2 for bronze finish, the nation’s first-ever Olympic softball medal.

Swimmer Mohammed Ahmed completed the men’s 5,000 metres with a time of 12 minutes 58.61 seconds to earn silver and Canada’s first Olympic medal in the men’s event.

Kelsey Mitchell captured Canada’s final medal of Tokyo 2020. She ended things on a golden note after winning the women’s track cycling sprint title.