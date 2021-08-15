After months of speculation Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Sunday that he spoke with the newly-minted Gov. Gen. Mary Simon earlier in the day and asked her to approved his request to dissolve Parliament, triggering the issuing of the election writs and formally beginning Canada’s 44th federal election.

The campaign will last 36 days — Election Day will be Sept. 20, meaning the campaign will be a tight five weeks long.

Trudeau arrived at Rideau Hall at 10:20 a.m. ET alongside his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and their three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien. The family walked over from their home at Rideau Cottage, just a few minutes away from the official residence of the governor general.

He spoke after emerging from roughly 40 minutes inside Rideau Hall, and framed the decision before Canadians now as one that will see vaccination as among the ballot box issues facing voters.

“We are experiencing a historic moment and you have something to say about it. You have the right to chose the future of our country, whether it’s to pursue our vaccination efforts or to continue our support programs.”

He also highlighted the party’s promises to create a national childcare plan and said Canadians need to choose how they want to finish the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I need you alongside me in this fight. Because together, we can do so much more than we can apart.”