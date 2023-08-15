Mississauga’s Lakeview Golf Course has been recognized as the Best Municipal Golf Course in Canada. It has also been ranked as one of the Best Public Golf Course in Canada by SCOREGolf. More than 100 golf course architecture enthusiasts rated courses across Canada based on nine judging criteria – beauty, conditioning, challenge, strategy, design, par 3s, par 4s and par 5s.

Opened in 1907, Lakeview Golf Course is an 18-hole championship course with a vibrant history. Located in the southeast corner of Mississauga near Lake Ontario, it was designed as a parkland-style course with mature trees and features large sloping greens with subtle breaks. It has been designated as a heritage site by Ontario Heritage and has hosted many events in its 127 history including Canadian Open (1923 and 1934), along with several other prestigious championships.

“Lakeview Golf Club has always been a special place for many people and players over the years with its unique history and beautiful course layout,” says Andrew Noble, District Manager, Arenas, Golf and Redevelopment Projects, City of Mississauga. “It’s exciting for the City to see the course recognized as one of the best public courses to play in Canada after our most recent improvements to the creek and surrounding holes.”

Lakeview started out as the High Park Golf Club in 1896. It was an 18-hole, 50-acre golf course located in Swansea Township. The club moved to its current location in 1907. In 1912, the High Park Golf Club was renamed the Lakeview Golf Course.

In September 2021, Lakeview Golf Course celebrated its 125th anniversary. The following year, it underwent a major creek remediation project to help mitigate erosion and to ensure the long-term stability and health of Applewood Creek that runs through the property. The construction of the creek included a more natural, winding alignment through the site, which has become a more prominent feature that golfers have to navigate throughout their round. Bridges across the creek were replaced and various adjustments to tees, greens, fairways and cart paths adjacent to the creek were undertaken. Most significantly, the 17th hole was restored to its original 1921 look and rebuilt with a new tee deck, green and bunkers.

“All of these changes and improvements have helped to enhance the play-ability and beauty of Lakeview Golf Course, which our residents and golf community have enjoyed for several decades, and will continue to do so for many more,” Noble added.