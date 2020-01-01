Canada’s budget deficit

Right now everybody loves PM Trudeau for all the money he is generously handing out. But the PBO has said that this type of spending is becoming unsustainable and increasing taxes might be the only solution. The federal government says it won’t stop giving money. How happy is everyone going to be when we all have to start paying for the Liberal’s generosity through higher taxes?
Ram, Mississauga
