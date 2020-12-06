Canada’s COVID-19 figures hit new records

COVID-19 cases reported new records in Canada, with a total of 406,839 cases and 12,583 deaths, according to CTV.

Quebec set a new high record on Saturday in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting 2,031 new cases, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is the first time in Canada that a daily increase in confirmed cases has surpassed 2,000 in a single province. It also broke the previous record number of new cases set on Dec. 1 when the province confirmed 1,513 new cases.

Meanwhile, Ontario province broke another record for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, confirming 1,859 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which is four more infections than the previous record set on November 27.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said on Saturday that although Canada is making preparations for a COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the operation will face a range of logistical and operational challenges, and Canadians should continue to fight the coronavirus with established public health measures before and after.

“An initial supply of vaccines is expected to become available in early 2021, and although supply will be limited at the outset, Canada is well-positioned to provide access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for all Canadians,” Tam said in a statement.

Tam offered the assurance that all Canadians will eventually have access to the COVID-19 vaccine but warned that inoculations on their own are not enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“As we continue to prepare the way for widespread and lasting control of COVID-19 through safe and effective vaccines, Canada must continue with the collective effort of individuals and public health authorities to sustain the response,” she said, repeating her call for Canadians to practice physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing.

