Ottawa has decommissioned the COVID Alert app effective today. Users can delete the disabled app from their devices.

The national exposure notification application was launched on July 31, 2020 when COVID-19 cases were on the rise in Canada and around the world. Along with the public health measures in place at the time, COVID Alert provided an additional tool to help limit the spread of the virus, Health Canada said in a statement.

More than 6.9 million people living in Canada successfully downloaded the app and did their part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And over 57,000 users who tested positive for COVID-19 notified others of a possible exposure, the statement read.

Health Canada says while the pandemic is not over, the decision to decommission COVID Alert comes after careful consideration following discussions with provinces and territories on the ongoing evolution of public health programming that varies in each jurisdiction.

Furthermore, over the last few months, with less PCR testing across Canada, fewer one-time keys (OTK) were being issued and therefore fewer notifications of potential exposures were sent to users resulting in lower app usage.

Following a successful vaccination campaign, 32 million (or nearly 90 per cent) of people living in Canada over the age of 12 have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with two doses. Canada also has one of the highest rates of vaccination in the world, Health Canada stated.

The federal government is also under pressure to decommission ArriveCAN app where travellers must submit information including vaccination status before entering Canada.