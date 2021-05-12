Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, reported 2,320 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the country’s cumulative total to 1,302,637 cases, including 24,756 deaths.

Wednesday’s report brings the province’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 499,412, including 100,746 variants.

The province’s seven-day average for the number of reported Covid-19 cases is 2,826, down from last week’s 3,432. Now, there are 776 patients in an intensive care unit with Covid-19, Xinhua reported.

Among the 100,746 variants, 2,949 B.1.1.7 cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, pushing the case total to 98,495 while 91 new cases of P.1 brought the total to 1,683 and another 38 new infections of B.1.351 raised the total to 568 in Ontario.

The province does not report how many cases of the B.1.617 variant, first discovered in India, are found in the province.

Ontario, with a population of 14 million, has been under a province-wide stay-at-home order for over a month. The order is set to expire on May 20. However, the Ontario government is expected to extend the order to June.

As of Wednesday, 6.4 million vaccines have been administered. A total of 402,258 people have received both a first and second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the Ontario government announced to stop the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine as a first dose following increased reports of blood clot cases.

