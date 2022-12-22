COMMUNITYWORLD

Canada’s CPI rises 6.8% in Nov

NewsWire
0
0

Canada’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.8 per cent year over year in November, following a 6.9 per cent increase in October, the national statistical agency said.

Statistics Canada said on Wednesday that excluding food and energy, prices rose 5.4 per cent on a yearly basis in November, following a gain of 5.3 per cent in October, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Statistics Canada, on a monthly basis, petrol prices fell 3.6 per cent in November following a 9.2 per cent increase in October, largely driven by price declines in Western Canada.

The reopening of refineries in the western US contributed to lower prices in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Mortgage interest cost continued to rise at a faster rate year over year, up 14.5 per cent in November compared with 11.4 per cent in October, amid the higher interest rate environment.

The increase in November was the largest since February 1983.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1 per cent in November following a 0.7 per cent gain in October.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI was up 0.4 per cent, Statistics Canada said.

20221222-111003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Schools without mechanical ventilation to have HEPA filters, says Ontario’s education...

    Ontario pilots hybrid heating program in 4 communities

    Novavax vaccine will be available at Metro Toronto Convention Centre clinic 

    Ontario lifting indoor mask mandate for most settings on March 21