COMMUNITYWORLD

Canada’s economy edges up 0.6% in Q1

NewsWire
0
0

Canada’s real gross domestic product (GDP) edged up 0.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 and down 0.1 per cent in March, the national statistical agency said.

Statistics Canada said Friday that the decreases in March in retail and wholesale trade sectors, as well as in the mining and quarrying (except oil and gas) subsector were partially offset by increases in the public sector, in professional, scientific and technical services, and in administrative and support, waste management and remediation services, reports Xinhua news ageny.

GDP edged up 0.1 per cent in February, following a 0.6 per cent increase in January.

Both services-producing industries and goods-producing industries edged up 0.1 per cent, Statistics Canada said.

Nathan Janzen, an economist of Royal Bank of Canada, said in a market report that with GDP growth tracking weak momentum into the second quarter, the central bank isn’t expected to hike interest rates again.

Inflation remains too firm to justify a quick shift to cuts, and the economy shows signs of softening.

20230429-112402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Health Canada holding off J&J vaccine over quality issues

    Canada-wide warrant issued for Brampton man’s suspected killer

    Construction of Hamilton’s Confederation GO Station to begin this fall

    New Tamil community centre project in Scarborough gets $35 million in...