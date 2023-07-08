Canada’s employment increased by 60,000, or 0.3 per cent, in June, driven by gains in full-time work, the national statistical institute said.

Statistics Canada said on Friday that the employment gains in June were concentrated among young men aged 15 to 24 and men aged 25 to 54, reports Xinhua news agency.

Employment among women of all age groups was little changed in June, the national statistical institute said.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate rose to 5.4 per cent in June, the highest level in over a year, as more people searched for work.

The unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage points following a similar increase in May.

There were 1.1 million people unemployed in June, an increase of 54,000, or 4.9 per cent, in the month.

Average hourly wages rose 4.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis in June, following an increase of 5.1 per cent in May, Statistics Canada said.

