Canada’s employment rises in October

NewsWire
Canada’s employment rose by 108,000, or 0.6 per cent, in October, recouping losses observed from May to September while the unemployment rate held steady at 5.2 per cent.

Statistics Canada said on Friday employment rose in several industries, led by manufacturing, construction, and accommodation and food services, reports Xinhua news agency.

At the same time, it fell in wholesale and retail trade, as well as in natural resources, the national statistical agency said.

According to Statistics Canada, year-over-year growth in the average hourly wages of employees remained above 5 per cent for a fifth consecutive month in October, rising 5.6 per cent to C$31.94 ($25.55) compared with October 2021.

In October, in the context of concerns over the cost of living, more than one-third of Canadians aged 15 years and older lived in a household finding it difficult or very difficult to meet its financial needs, or to pay for transportation, housing, food, clothing and other necessary expenses, up from one in five in October 2020, it added.

20221105-093005

