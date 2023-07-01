Canada’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.4 per cent in May, according to the national statistical agency.

Statistics Canada said on that advance information showed that the growth in May was led by the manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors, as well as by offices of real estate agents and brokers, Xinhua news agency reported.

There was also a rebound in federal government public administration after the public sector contracted as strike by federal workers reduced activity in April, it said.

According to the national statistical agency, a strike by federal government workers represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada labour union that began in April, resulted in a 4.3 per cent contraction in federal government public administration.

The country’s real GDP was essentially unchanged in April, following a slight uptick in March.

Oil and gas extraction, except oil sands, led the growth with a 2.1 per cent expansion in April following a tepid start to the year.

Crude petroleum extraction contributed the most to the increase as increased production off Canada’s North Atlantic coast more than offset lower crude production in the west.

Natural gas extraction, led by Alberta, continued to expand, reflecting continued natural gas storage replenishment, Statistics Canada said.

