Consumer inflation is at 39-year high, says the latest report from Statistics Canada.

Canadians continued to feel the impact of rising prices in May as consumer inflation rose 7.7% year over year. This was the largest yearly increase since January 1983 and up from a 6.8% gain in April, according to StatsCan.

The acceleration in May was largely due to higher prices for gasoline, which rose 12.0% compared with April 2022 (-0.7%). Higher prices for services, such as hotels and restaurants, also contributed to the increase. Food prices and shelter costs remained elevated in May as price growth was unchanged on a year-over-year basis, the report stated.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 1.4% in May, following a 0.6% increase in April. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI was up 1.1%, the fastest pace since the introduction of the series in 1992.

However wage data from the Labour Force Survey found that average hourly wages rose only 3.9% year over year in May, meaning that, on average, prices rose faster than wages in the previous 12 months, the national statistical office pointed out.

Energy prices rose 34.8% on a year-over-year basis in May, driven primarily by the largest one-month price increase since January 2003. Compared with May 2021, consumers paid 48.0% more for gasoline in May, stemming from high crude oil prices, which also resulted in higher prices for fuel oil and other fuels (+95.1%).

On a month-over-month basis, gas prices increased 12.0% in May, after a 0.7% decline in April. This was the largest monthly increase since May 2020, when oil prices began to recover following major price declines in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April 2020.

Crude oil prices rose in May as a result of supply uncertainty amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as higher demand as travel continued to grow in response to eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Grocery prices remained elevated in May as prices for food purchased from stores rose 9.7%, matching the gain in April. With price increases across nearly all food products, Canadians reported food as the area in which they were most affected by rising prices. Supply chain disruptions, as well as higher transportation and input costs, continued to put upward pressure on prices.

Edible fats and oils (+30.0%) recorded its largest increase on record, mainly driven by higher prices for cooking oils.

Fresh vegetable prices increased 10.3% in May, following an 8.2% gain in April. Prices for other fresh vegetables, including onions, peppers and carrots, contributed the most, rising 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Prices for fresh or frozen fish rose 11.7% year over year in May. Increased input costs and the recent introduction of tariffs amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed prices higher.

Meat prices increased at a slower pace in May (+9.0%) compared with April (+10.1%), moderating the food purchased from stores index.

Canadians also paid more to furnish their living spaces in May, as prices for furniture rose 15.8% year over year amid higher shipping and input costs. The introduction of tariffs for imported upholstered furniture (+22.7%) from China and Vietnam, first implemented in early May 2021, have contributed to the increase in prices.

On a year-over-year basis, prices rose more in May than in April in every province, led by higher prices at the gas pump.

Among the provinces, prices increased the most in Prince Edward Island (+11.1%), as a result of higher prices for gasoline (+57.7%) and fuel oil and other fuels (+120.2%).