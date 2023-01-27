COMMUNITYLIFESTYLE

Canada’s job vacancies declined in Nov 2022

NewsWire
0
0

The number of job vacancies across all sectors in Canada decreased by 20,700 to 850,300 in November 2022, down from the peak of more than 1 million recorded in May 2022, the national statistical agency said,

Statistics Canada said on Thursday that job vacancies decreased in the professional, scientific and technical services as well as the healthcare and social assistance sectors, reports Xinhua news agency.

Job vacancies were up in construction, and little changed in accommodation and food services, retail trade and manufacturing, according to the agency.

The job vacancy rate, which corresponds to the number of vacant positions as a proportion of total labour demand, was 4.8 per cent in November 2022, the lowest rate since June 2021, the agency said.

There were 1.2 unemployed persons for every job vacancy in November 2022, virtually unchanged since August, but up slightly from the low of 1.0 in June.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the unemployment-to-job vacancy ratio hovered around 2.2 from January 2019 to February 2020, Statistics Canada said.

20230127-125003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada won’t use first shipment of J&J vaccine due to possible...

    Health Canada authorizes first COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 and under

    ‘Sikh’ struck on head in hate-motivated assault at TTC station

    Mississauga high school to get a new track and sports field