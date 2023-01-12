Bimbo Canada is expanding its operations in Hamilton. The largest and oldest commercial bakery in the country is investing $15 million in a new state-of-the-art tortilla production line that will help them meet growing market demand in Western Canada, provincial officials announced today. As part of this investment, the Ontario government is providing Bimbo Canada with $1.5 million through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of the province’s Regional Development Program.

“Our government is thrilled to support this investment from Bimbo Canada – a growing Ontario company that believes in its community and is creating jobs for the people of Hamilton,” said Premier Doug Ford.

Headquartered in Etobicoke, Bimbo Canada has produced high-quality baked goods and snacks for families across the country for more than 110 years. They employ more than 4,300 people across the 16 bakeries and 11 distribution centres they operate across the country. The company produces and distributes more than 1,000 products for 18 brands, including Dempster’s, Villaggio, POM, and Stonemill.

“We would like to thank the Ontario Government for their support in installing a new innovative and high-speed Tortilla Production Line at our Trillium bakery in Hamilton,” said Marie-Eve Royer, President at Bimbo Canada. “Not only will it bake the highest quality Dempster’s tortillas that Canadians love, but it will also create jobs for the region and improve food security in Ontario. As we continue to strive to feed Canadians, we look forward to continuing to work with the province, as well as local and industry partners, on this important mission.”

Last year, the government launched the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of the Regional Development Program. This new stream helps Ontario advanced manufacturers invest in the equipment, advanced technologies and skilled workforce needed to improve competitiveness and growth, and to create, retain and bring jobs back to every region of the province.

In 2021, manufacturing accounted for almost 660,000 jobs in Ontario and more than 10 per cent of the province’s Gross Domestic Product.