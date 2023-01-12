COMMUNITY

Canada’s largest bakery to build high-speed tortilla production line at its Hamilton facility

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
4
Photo courtesy Bimbo Canada

Bimbo Canada is expanding its operations in Hamilton. The largest and oldest commercial bakery in the country is investing $15 million in a new state-of-the-art tortilla production line that will help them meet growing market demand in Western Canada, provincial officials announced today. As part of this investment, the Ontario government is providing Bimbo Canada with $1.5 million through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of the province’s Regional Development Program.

“Our government is thrilled to support this investment from Bimbo Canada – a growing Ontario company that believes in its community and is creating jobs for the people of Hamilton,” said Premier Doug Ford.

Headquartered in Etobicoke, Bimbo Canada has produced high-quality baked goods and snacks for families across the country for more than 110 years. They employ more than 4,300 people across the 16 bakeries and 11 distribution centres they operate across the country. The company produces and distributes more than 1,000 products for 18 brands, including Dempster’s, Villaggio, POM, and Stonemill.

“We would like to thank the Ontario Government for their support in installing a new innovative and high-speed Tortilla Production Line at our Trillium bakery in Hamilton,” said Marie-Eve Royer, President at Bimbo Canada. “Not only will it bake the highest quality Dempster’s tortillas that Canadians love, but it will also create jobs for the region and improve food security in Ontario. As we continue to strive to feed Canadians, we look forward to continuing to work with the province, as well as local and industry partners, on this important mission.”

Last year, the government launched the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of the Regional Development Program. This new stream helps Ontario advanced manufacturers invest in the equipment, advanced technologies and skilled workforce needed to improve competitiveness and growth, and to create, retain and bring jobs back to every region of the province.

In 2021, manufacturing accounted for almost 660,000 jobs in Ontario and more than 10 per cent of the province’s Gross Domestic Product.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Montrealers protest against domestic violence after death of 2 Sikh kids

    Hourly GO train service between Hamilton’s West Harbour and Union Station

    Ontario’s gas tax cut extended for a year

    Toronto to start opt-in process for $10-a-day child care program