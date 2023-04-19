COMMUNITYWORLD

Canada’s largest federal public service union announces nationwide general strike

NewsWire
0
0

Canada’s largest federal public service union announced that more than 155,000 workers will go on strike on Wednesday, setting the stage for one of the largest in the nation’s history.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) said the strike action is being taken by its members working for Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We truly hoped we wouldn’t be forced to take strike action, but we’ve exhausted every other avenue to reach a fair contract for Canada’s Federal Public Service workers,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president.

“We’re ready to reach a fair deal as soon as the government is ready to come to the table with a fair offer,” Aylward added.

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat responded saying that despite some ongoing movement at the bargaining table on key issues by both sides, PSAC has decided to proceed with a nationwide general strike, and called on the PSAC “to work with us to build on the progress we’ve already made”.

As a result of the strike, Canadians should expect that some services of the government will be delayed or unavailable.

Negotiations between PSAC and Treasury Board began in June 2021, but reached an impasse in May 2022.

PSAC is Canada’s largest federal public service union, representing nearly 230,000 workers in every province and territory, including more than 120,000 federal public service workers employed by Treasury Board, and more than 35,000 employed by the Canada Revenue Agency.

20230419-152004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vaughan mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile virus – how...

    Burden of federal debt to fall on young Canadians: Study

    Air Canada launches non-stop flights from Montreal to Delhi

    Police identify Oakville shooting victim and suspect vehicle