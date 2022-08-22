According to the various projection scenarios, the Canadian population, estimated at 38,2 million in 2021, would continue to increase over the next decades to between 44.9 million (low-growth (LG) scenario) and 74.0 million (high-growth (HG) scenario) by 2068. Under the medium-growth (M1) scenario, the Canadian population would reach 56.5 million in 2068.

From an average of 10.4 per thousand over the last 30 years, the annual rate of growth would slowly diminish to 7.1 per thousand by 2067/2068 according to the medium-growth (M1) scenario. In comparison, by 2067/2068, Canada’s annual growth rates would increase to 14.7 per thousand under the high-growth scenario (HG) and would decrease to 1.7 per thousand under the low-growth scenario (LG).

In all scenarios, migratory increase would be the main driver of population growth at the national level, continuing a pattern that began in the early 1990s.

The proportion of seniors (aged 65 and over) in the population would increase from 18.5% in 2021 to between 21.6% (slow-aging (SA) scenario) and 29.8% (fast-aging (FA) scenario) in 2068. The increase in the share of seniors would be less pronounced after 2030, year after which all members of the baby boom will have reached the age of 65.

The proportion of children (people aged between 0 and 14) in the Canadian population has greatly decreased since 1962, when it peaked at 34.0%. Estimated at 15.7% in 2021, the projected proportion of children decreases in all scenarios except in the slow aging (SA) and high-growth (HG) scenarios.

The number of older seniors (aged 85 and over) would continue to increase rapidly in the coming years, particularly between 2031 and 2050 as the baby-boom cohort enters this age group. According to the projection scenarios, the population aged 85 and over would increase from 871 400 in 2021 to between 2.8 million (scenario LG) and 3.6 million (scenario HG) by 2068.

The mean age of the Canadian population would fall between 42.2 years (scenario SA) and 47.9 years (scenario FA) in 2068, compared to 41.7 years in 2021.

Continuing long-term trends, the population east of Ontario would continue to decrease as a share of the total Canadian population, according to all projection scenarios. Specifically, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec would experience a decrease in their demographic weight from 2021 to 2043. In contrast, under almost all scenarios, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta would experience an increase in their respective demographic weights.

In all scenarios, Ontario and Quebec would continue to be the most populous provinces in Canada over the next 20 years, despite the fact that their combined demographic weight decreases.

Average annual growth rates would vary considerably among the provinces and territories. Some provinces and territories would experience population decrease in certain scenarios.

As population aging continues, all provinces and territories would see an increase in the proportion of the population aged 65 and over in the coming years. The number of older seniors (aged 85 and over) is expected to increase rapidly in all provinces and territories, particularly in Newfoundland and Labrador, in Alberta, in Yukon and the territories.