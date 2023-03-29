After a jump of 6.3% was expected in April, brewers and the hospitality industry as well as consumers are welcoming the federal government’s decision to cap the excise duty increase on alcohol at 2%.

The announcement was part of the 2023 federal budget released by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland yesterday.

“We are grateful that Minister Freeland responded to today’s unique business circumstances, a struggling hospitality sector and a fragile consumer and reduced this year’s increase in federal excise duties from 6.3% to 2%”, President of Beer Canada CJ Hélie said in a statement.

A broad coalition including Canadian brewers of all sizes and regions, brewery worker unions, farmers, maltsters, restaurateurs, chambers of commerce, tourism and consumer organizations had jointly called for Budget 2023 to include significant beer tax excise duty relief.

“Faced with already very high tax rates, increased operating costs and depressed beer sales volumes, a 6.3% federal beer tax increase this year would have been devastating to brewers, brewery workers, the hospitality and tourism sector and hard-working Canadian consumers and we are appreciative that Minister Freeland’s took action to provide the sector some breathing room to recover”, added Hélie.

Restaurants Canada, a not-for-profit member-based trade association for the food service industry, was also “pleased to see some positive measures in the 2023 federal budget to support Canada’s foodservice sector”. It cited the 2% federal alcohol excise duty and an agreement with major credit card companies to reduce interchange fees as a big win for the sector.