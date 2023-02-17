BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Canadian companies to participate in Elecrama Trade Show

Canada will be participating in the 15th Edition of Elecrama scheduled to take place in Greater Noida from February 18-22.

Representatives of 17 Canadian companies and senior officials from the High Commission of Canada in New Delhi will be attending the conference and trade show.

Canada’s Minister (Commercial), Jennifer Daubeny, will be inaugurating the Canada Pavilion on February 18. The Trade Commissioner Service team will provide assistance and facilitate discussions between Indian businesses interested in partnering with Canadian companies.

The event will provide an opportunity for Indian companies to interact with and explore synergies with Canadian companies looking to do business in India.

High Commissioner for Canada to India, Cameron MacKay, said: “The visit of the Canadian delegation to the Elecrama Trade Show is an excellent opportunity for Canadian and Indian companies working in the power sector to explore ways of doing business together.

“Canada is a world leader in renewable energy and clean technology. Canadian companies are eager to explore the Indian market and Indian companies can benefit from advanced technologies developed by them as we together build a greener planet.”

The delegation encompasses Canadian companies which have an established presence in India as well as many new companies that are exploring the Indian market for the first time.

