Canadian farmers are expect to plant more wheat, canola, corn for grain, barley and soybeans in 2023, while area seeded to oats, lentils and dry peas is anticipated to decrease compared with the previous year, according to the national statistical agency.

Given the intention of farmers to plant a greater area of wheat, canola, corn for grain and soybeans, there is an expected increase in seeded area for grains and oilseeds, while pulse and special crops are anticipated to decrease, said Statistics Canada.

With seeding intentions from about 9,500 farmers nationwide, the national statistical agency said farmers anticipate planting 27 million acres of wheat in 2023, up 6.2 per cent from the previous year.

If realised, national wheat area would be the highest it has been in more than two decades.

An anticipated increase in area for wheat is possibly attributable to favourable prices and strong demand, the agency said.

According to the agency, canola area is expected to edge up 0.9 percent to 21.6 million acres in 2023, roughly in line with the five-year average while farmers anticipate planting 5.5 million acres of soybeans, up 4.5 per cent from 2022.

Barley acreage is expected to increase 0.6 per cent to 7.1 million acres and corn for grain up 2.8 per cent to 3.7 million acres in 2023.

Farmers across the country expect to plant fewer acres of pulse and special crops like lentil and dry peas in 2023, Statistics Canada said.

20230427-112004