Statistics released today by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) show national home sales were up on a month-over-month basis in February 2023.

Home sales recorded over Canadian MLS® Systems posted a 2.3% increase from January to February 2023. Gains were led by the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Greater Vancouver, CREA stated in a news release.

“February’s data contained the potential of a more robust market to come, but to repeat the bottom line from last month, we won’t know what the 2023 market has in store until the spring,” said CREA Chair Jill Oudil.

However CREA data showed that the actual (not seasonally adjusted) number of transactions in February 2023 came in 40% below an incredibly strong month of February in 2022. In fact last month’s home sales figure was comparable to what was seen for that month in 2018 and 2019.

“The similarities between 2023 and the recovery year of 2019 continued to emerge in February, with sales up, the market tightening, and month-over-month price declines getting smaller,” said CREA’s Senior Economist Shaun Cathcart. “But the biggest similarity was a sharp drop in seasonally adjusted new listings.”

Cathcart feels that future sellers, many of whom will also be buyers, are likely biding their time until the optimum time to list and buy something else. For most, that’s in the spring.”

The number of newly listed homes dropped 7.9% on a month-over-month basis in February, led by double-digit declines in several large markets, particularly in Ontario.

With new listings falling considerably and sales moving higher in February, the sales-to-new listings ratio jumped to 58.4%, the tightest since last April. The long-term average for this measure is 55.1%.

There were 4.1 months of inventory on a national basis at the end of February 2023, down from 4.2 months at the end of January. It was the first time the measure has shown any sign of tightening since the fall of 2021. It’s also a full month below its long-term average.

Looking across the country, prices are down from peak levels by more than they are nationally in most parts of Ontario and a few parts of British Columbia, and down by less elsewhere. CREA says that while prices have softened to some degree almost everywhere, Calgary, Regina, Saskatoon, and St. John’s stand out as markets where home prices are barely off their peaks. Prices began to stabilize last fall in the Maritimes. Some markets in Ontario seem to be doing the same now.

The actual (not seasonally adjusted) national average home price was $662,437 in February 2023, down 18.9% from the all-time record in February 2022 but up more than $50,000 from its January level resulting from outsized sales increases in the GTA and Greater Vancouver, two of Canada’s most active and expensive housing markets. Excluding these two markets from the calculation cut almost $135,000 from the national average price in February 2023.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada’s largest single-industry associations, representing more than 160,000 REALTORS® working through 65 real estate boards and associations.